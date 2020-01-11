

News at a Glance



Men are only nice when they have not had sex with you – Yetunde Aderibigbe Vanguard News - Beautiful Yoruba actress, Yetunde Aderibigbe, who is fast becoming known for her boldness shook the social media table some days ago when she declared in an Instagram post that men are only nice to women when they have not tasted their honey pot.



News Credibility Score: 95%



