

News at a Glance



Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry celebrates his "good wife" on her birthday Linda Ikeji Blog - Asiwaju Lanre Gentry took to Instagram to celebrate his wife on her birthday. He shared a photo of her and wrote: "My good wife happy birthday to you long life and prosperity may God be with you and your family in Jesus name @fab_mrsgentry." This ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



