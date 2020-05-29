Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Merkel a 'no' for Trump's in-person G7 summit
The Guardian  - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not attend an in-person summit of G7 leaders that US President Donald Trump...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 World’s Oldest Man Dies - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
2 Bauchi government reveals result of findings on mysterious deaths in Azare - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
3 Bus driver refuses to drive after NYPD loaded up protesters they arrested in Brooklyn - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
4 Farmers Free to Access Farms Despite Lockdown – Kaduna Govt - The Herald, 2 hours ago
5 Trump to cut off US ties with WHO - Top Naija, 2 hours ago
6 Decomposing body of kidnapped Edo ex-commissioner found in forest - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
7 Merkel rejects Trump’s invitation for G7 summit in Washington - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 Multi-million Naira Worth of Goods destroyed as fire Razes Olaleye market in Lagos - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
9 Malaysian govt reopens churches on June 10, Anglicans, however, will wait until the pandemic passes - Advent Cable Network Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 Three Crowns celebrates 2020 World Milk Day with ‘Voices of the Heart’ Campaign - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
