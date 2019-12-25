Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Merry Christmas To All Our Readers
News photo My Celebrity & I  - Merry christmas to all our amiable readers, Wishing you and yours a wonderful christmas celebration.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 No AC On The Plane Arik Air Put Us - Man Laments - Gist Punch, 3 hours ago
2 Pope: God loves ‘even the worst of us’ - NPress, 3 hours ago
3 80 terrorists, 31 women killed in attack on military base - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
4 OPPO Reveals Plan To Invest $7bn In R&D For Smart Technology - Anaedo Online, 3 hours ago
5 Dasuki’s detention was personal to Buhari, says Lamido - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
6 ‘Manufacturers still frustrated by inadequate access to power, forex’ - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
7 Four years after, FG moves to avert looming US axe - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
8 Merry Christmas To All Our Readers - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
9 FG budgets N300b for roads in 2020 - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 Government, IOM facilitate return of 18,000 migrants - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info