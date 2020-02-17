Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Messi, Hamilton joint winners of Sportsman of the Year at Laureus Awards
NNN  - Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi were declared joint winners of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in Berlin on Monday. The voting was ending in a tie for the first time in the awards’ 20-year history.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Jeff Bezos Commits $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change - Innovation Village, 4 hours ago
2 Notorious Thief Nabbed In Bayelsa (Photo) - Tori News, 4 hours ago
3 Woman In Possession Of Human Parts Arrested - Tori News, 4 hours ago
4 President Trump blasts Obama for ‘trying to take credit’ for US economic boom - Wotzup NG, 4 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Amotekun ‘commander’ in Ekiti Assembly in ‘juju’ regalia - Polis Online, 4 hours ago
6 Coronavirus death toll near 1,900 - Today, 4 hours ago
7 Pathetic-Roddy Alves shows off her swollen and bruised face after undergoing more grueling Feminisation Surgery (Photos) - GQ Buzz, 4 hours ago
8 Covid-19: Director Of Wuchang Hospital, Liu Zhiming Dies Of Coronavirus in Wuhan - Mojidelano, 4 hours ago
9 “Several members of the party were defrauded by proxies of Adams Oshiomole,” – APC Youth group alleges - News Wire NGR, 4 hours ago
10 Woman Takes Her Daughter To School With Bicycle (Pictured) - Gist More, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info