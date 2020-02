News at a Glance



Messi: Ronaldo is a predatory striker and it's only normal when he scores Evolutional Blogs - Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi isn't surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo's recent Serie A scoring streak for Juventus as he praised the striker's ability to find the back of the net."It's normal that he continues to score, he is a predatory striker, he ...



News Credibility Score: 21%