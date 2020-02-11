Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Michael Nnadi, seminarian killed by Boko Haram laid to rest (Photos)
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Today, Tuesday, February 11, Michael Nnadi, the seminarian who was abducted and gruesomely murdered in Kaduna was laid to rest today at Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna. He was laid to rest amidst tears by his twin brother, friends and the Catholic ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


   More Picks
1 Borno killing: Our land has been desecrated by blood of innocents, NLC tells Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
2 Meet Mother and Daughter who look so Much Alike, they are often Mistaken for Sisters Despite 23-year age gap - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
3 Bala raises alarm over desertification, flood threat in Bauchi - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
4 How late Kenyan president, Arap Moi will be remembered – Osinbajo - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
5 Reconciliation: Oshiomhole inaugurates Akande’s Committee - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 Rihanna’s lingerie brand accused of deceptive marketing by ad watchdog group – CNBC - Fuze, 5 hours ago
7 Moi among foremost leaders of African decolonisation -Osinbajo - NNN, 5 hours ago
8 Michael Nnadi, seminarian killed by Boko Haram laid to rest (Photos) - Kemi Filani Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Fowl Thief Set Ablaze in Calabar - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
10 12-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide In Imo By Hanging - Titiloye's Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info