Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Michael Owen Predicts Winner of Manchester United vs Everton
My Celebrity & I  - Former Liverpool star, Michael Owen has predicted the outcome of the match between Manchester United and Everton at Goodison Park...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 WHO says coronavirus outbreak ‘getting bigger’, warns of spread worldwide - EnviroNews Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Kenya’s High Court Suspends Flights From China Over Coronavirus - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
3 Katsina Police command arrest corps member who allegedly r.a.p.e.d JSS1 female student - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: WHO commends Nigeria’s effort on response - EnviroNews Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Anxiety In Edo Over Coronavirus Detection As Screening Begins At Benin Airport - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: We Will Ban Public Gatherings if Cases Escalate – Governor Sanwo-Olu - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 New Video: Praiz – Madu - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
8 Why we dumped SDP, APC for PDP – SDP Gubernatorial candidate, Adamu Jumbo - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
9 Actress Cossy Orjiakor undergoes another plastic surgery (Video) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
10 Four Corpses Found in Taraba Kidnappers’ Den - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info