Middle Belt Forum considers security outfit for region
The Guardian  - The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has weighed the formation of its own outfit to address insecurity in the region. The development came on the heels of the face-off between the Federal Government and Southwest...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 24 soldiers killed in attack on Army camp - See Naija, 1 hour ago
2 Dr. Linda Ayade a significant model on agriculture in Cross river state - The Giant, 2 hours ago
3 Rep member kicks against borrowing to pay salaries - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Man, music and life expectancy - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 That life be so cheap - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 Why we can’t act on mace-snatching report — Senate - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
7 Going Back to Work after a Six-Week Holiday - This Day, 2 hours ago
8 Bauchi Rerun Elections: PDP Wins 2 Reps Seats - Brainnews Radio, 2 hours ago
9 See the moment Legendary singer Angelique Kidjo dedicates Grammy award to Burna Boy after beating him to it - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Amotekun: What we discussed with Osinbajo – Akeredolu - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
