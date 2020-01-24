Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Mike Ezuruonye Undergoes Major Eye Surgery After Production Light Nearly Damaged His Eyesight (Photo)
Tori News
- Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye is a happy man after successfully undergoing a major eye surgery.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Bella Naija:
Mike Ezuruonye is letting everyone know he is fine and healing after a successful ocular surgery.
Reporters Wall:
Handsome Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye is grateful for the gift of sight after he spent More
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Actor Mike Ezuronye had to undergo surgery after exposure to harsh movie production light which caused an unusual growth on his pupils. He said he is recuperating fine.
NGG:
Nollywood actor cum producer, Mike Ezuruoye in a latest statement disclosed why he has been
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuronye has undergone an eye surgery in an undisclosed hospital, to remove a growth covering the pupil of his eyes.According to the talented filmmaker, he developed the growth as a result of excessive exposure to the ...
Gidi Feed:
Nigerian actor Mike Ezu shares a photo of himself in the hospital, when he was going through an eye surgery due to a growth in both eyes, due to the harsh condition of always shooting and the lights that are involved during the shooting process.
Nigeria Breaking News:
Mike Ezuruonye is grateful for the gift of sight after he spent 8 hours undergoing surgery to fix his eyes.
More Picks
1
Lauretta Onochie Accuses Obasanjo, Ezekwesili Of Influencing Corruption Index -
Edujandon,
46 mins ago
2
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iran strike -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
54 mins ago
3
2022 W/CUP QUALIFIER: IKPEBA, AKPOBORIE TIPS EAGLES TO QUALIFY -
Gong News,
1 hour ago
4
Manchester United hit with £20,000 FA fine over players surrounding referee Craig Pawson during Liverpool clash -
Monte Oz Live,
1 hour ago
5
Jubilation, as Edo workers receive new minimum wage -
The News,
1 hour ago
6
Nigerian Man Cries out After Allegedly being heldostage in Pakistan -
My Celebrity & I,
2 hours ago
7
World's Fattest Boy Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation After Losing More Than 30 Stone -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
8
Rapper Wale shares screenshot of scathing DM he got from a lady for not acknowledging his 1-year-old fan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
FG inaugurates new NIGCOMSAT board -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
10
Young Nigerian Man says his Good Looks Cost him Money When he entered a Market -
My Celebrity & I,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...