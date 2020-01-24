Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mike Ezuruonye Undergoes Major Eye Surgery After Production Light Nearly Damaged His Eyesight (Photo)
News photo Tori News  - Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye is a happy man after successfully undergoing a major eye surgery.

2 hours ago
Mike Ezuruonye is Fine & Healing after a Successful Ocular Surgery Bella Naija:
Mike Ezuruonye is letting everyone know he is fine and healing after a successful ocular surgery.
Reporters Wall:
Handsome Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye is grateful for the gift of sight after he spent More
Actor Mike Ezuronye Undergoes Eye Surgery Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Actor Mike Ezuronye had to undergo surgery after exposure to harsh movie production light which caused an unusual growth on his pupils. He said he is recuperating fine.
NGG:
Nollywood actor cum producer, Mike Ezuruoye in a latest statement disclosed why he has been
Actor Mike Ezuronye undergoes successful Eye Surgery Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuronye has undergone an eye surgery in an undisclosed hospital, to remove a growth covering the pupil of his eyes.According to the talented filmmaker, he developed the growth as a result of excessive exposure to the ...
Actor Mike Ezu Successfully Goes Through Eye Surgery On Both Eyes Gidi Feed:
Nigerian actor Mike Ezu shares a photo of himself in the hospital, when he was going through an eye surgery due to a growth in both eyes, due to the harsh condition of always shooting and the lights that are involved during the shooting process.
Mike Ezuruonye undergoes eye surgery following abnormal growth on both eyes due to ‘harsh movie production lights’ Nigeria Breaking News:
Mike Ezuruonye is grateful for the gift of sight after he spent 8 hours undergoing surgery to fix his eyes.


