

News at a Glance



Mike Tyson Once Offered Zookeeper $10,000 To Let Him Fight Gorilla The Guardian - Boxing legend Mike Tyson has revealed how he once offered a zookeeper $10,000 to let him fight a gorilla. The 53-year-old retired boxing champ made this known to The Sun saying that the gorilla was bullying other animals in its enclosure.



News Credibility Score: 95%



