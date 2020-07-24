Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mike Tyson agree to exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr
News photo Gistvile  - Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will make his much touted return to the boxing ring for an exhibition fight against another world champion, Roy Jones Jr. Jones Jr (left) and Tyson will fight in an eight-round contest Did we mention both guys are ...

11 hours ago
Tyson To Come Out Of Retirement In Fight Against Roy Jones Channels Television:
Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion who retired in 2005, said Thursday he will make a comeback at age 54, fighting Roy Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles. On his Legends Only League website, Tyson announced the eight-round ...
Mike Tyson returns, set for exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. Ripples:
Former heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson is set to make a return to the boxing ring for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. 51-year-old Jones Jr, a ex-four-weight world champion, has not fought since beating Scott Sigmon in February 2018.
Mike Tyson makes boxing comeback with fight against Roy Jones Jr Top Naija:
Boxing legend, Mike Tyson is making a comeback to the ring with a fight against Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in an 8-round exhibition being called ‘Frontline Battle’ according to a new report by TMZ. According to TMZ “Iron” Mike will take on Roy Jones Jr.
Tyson Set For Boxing Comeback At 54 Against Roy Jones The Will:
LS, July 24, (THEWILL) – Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion who retired in 2005, has said he will make a comeback at age 54, fighting Roy Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles. On his Legends Only League website, Tyson announced the ...
Today:
Anthony Joshua is comfortable with the newly-announced fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr but has warned Iron Mike not to get any ideas about taking on the current kings of the heavyweight division.
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones: Venue, date of fight revealed See Naija:
Former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson and former professional boxer, Roy Jones Jr will return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight on September 12 in Los Angeles, Sky Sports reports. Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, are legends of American boxing.
Mike Tyson, Roy Jones battle Sept 12 MetroStar Nigeria:
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight on September 12 on Los Angeles. Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, are legends of American boxing but will be making shock comebacks, although I is expected they will wear ...
Mike Tyson returns to the ring, to face Roy Jones Jr First Reports:
On September 12, former Heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson will face ex-four weight world champion, Roy Jones Jr in an Exhibition match scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, United States. Tyson who is 54 years last took part in a professional match in ...
Judge dismisses $2M Blac Chyna defamation lawsuit from ex Pilot Jones Ofofo:
Blac Chyna has one fewer legal problem. Page Six has learned that a judge has dismissed a $2 million defamation lawsuit against Blac Chyna leveled by her ex, Pilot Jones. Jones formally requested to dismiss his lawsuit against Chyna on Thursday. He ...
Mike Tyson Set To Face Roy Jones Jr. In September 12 Exhibition Match Naija Biz Com:
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is making a comeback. Tyson will fight Roy Jones Junior in an eight-round exhibition on September 12. The bout will be broadcast on pay-per-view as well as multi-media platform, Triller. According to a ...


