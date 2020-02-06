Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mikel Obi fights back tears during interview after he was 'racially abused by Fenerbahce fans' on social media (Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ex-Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, fought back tears as he spoke about the abuse he and his family received on social media on Saturday, February 1.Thousands of abusive and harmful messages were sent to Mikel's social media accounts.

7 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo State - Tori News, 4 hours ago
2 Man Arrested In Bayelsa For Allegedly Killing And Burying Wife In The Kitchen - Tori News, 4 hours ago
3 Fashola backs Sanwo-Olu on ban of motorcycles, tricycles in Lagos - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
4 Many feared dead as robbers attack commercial bank - Polis Online, 4 hours ago
5 Primate Ayodele to Host UN 75th Anniversary Flag-Off Ceremony, Empower 2,500 Persons Feb 14 - Global Excellence Online, 4 hours ago
6 Buhari to attend AU Summit with Govs Uzodinma, Ayade, others - The News, 4 hours ago
7 Our Auditor Went Blind While Working On Accounts - University Of Ibadan Bursar - Titope Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Unknown Gunmen Kill Popular Delta Hotellier’s Son - City People Magazine, 5 hours ago
9 Many Feared Dead As Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo - News Break, 5 hours ago
10 Four feared dead in Ondo bank raid - TVC News, 5 hours ago
