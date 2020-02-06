Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mikel Obi reacts to racist abuse by Fenerbahce fans
Today  - Nigeria midfielder John Mikel Obi has responded to the racist abuse he suffered after Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash between his club Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce.

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

Daily Times:
Turkish citizens flocked to social media late Monday leading to the hashtag “#WeStandWithObi” trending across Twitter in support of Trabzonspor’s Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel against racial slurs the latter incurred after Sunday’s match with arch- ...
The Guardian:
Former Nigeria Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi was racially abused at the weekend after Trabzonspor win over Fenerbahce on Saturday. The Nigeria international, 32, was targeted on social media after a 2-1 victory that moved Trabzonspor above their ...
News Break:
Turkish side Trabzonspor has filed a criminal complaint after Nigerian midfielder, John Mikel Obi, was alleged to have suffered racial abuse at a Super Lig game on Saturday. The former Super Eagles captain was targeted on social media after a 2-1 ...
National Accord:
Turkish side Trabzonspor have condemned racial abuse aimed at former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi following their win over Fenerbahce on Saturday. The Nigeria international, 32, was targeted on social media after a 2-1 victory that moved ...
Kemi Filani Blog:
Trabzonspor, the football club Mikel Obi plays for in Turkey, has condemned the racist attack suffered by the former Super Eagles captain. The attack took place after Trabzonspor clashed with Fernabache in Turkey. According to the club, the racial ...


