Mikel reveals that Emre’s racial abuse was directed as his girlfriend and twin daughters
FORMER Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi has revealed Turkish international Emre Belozoglu made derogatory comments about his Russian girlfriend and twin daughters during the nasty altercation that took place between them last weekend.

3 hours ago
1 Record Breaking ABU First Class Graduate Gets Governor Bafaru’s Overseas Scholarship - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
2 Senator Omo-Agege heads 56-member Senate constitution review committee - Today, 1 hour ago
3 Odion Ighalo Shares Amazing An Throwback After Signing With Manchester United - Ono Bello, 1 hour ago
4 9 Nigerians to take part in TRCN online exams in UK, USA, others - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Nuhu Ribadu denies saying Buhari recruited bandits to oust Jonathan - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
6 Florida Congressman Files Ethics Complaint Against Nancy Pelosi for Tearing Trump’s Speech - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 Only saying ‘God When’ as a response to every challenge you face isn’t a practical solution - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
8 Okada Not Part Of Lagos Plan – Fashola Backs Sanwo-Olu’s Ban - News Break, 2 hours ago
9 New Jersey Gang Member is Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Nigerian Man who was Urinating in his Street - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
10 Some terrorist attacks attributed to Boko Haram in Nigeria are carried out by Christians, Muslim group claims - Ripples, 2 hours ago
