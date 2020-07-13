Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Milan eye Euro return after holding Napoli
News photo The Guardian  - AC Milan kept their hopes of European football alive on Sunday with a 2-2 draw at Napoli that leaves them with a strong chance of reaching the Europa League.

AC Milan Battle Napoli, Everton For Osimhen Complete Sports:
Serie A giants AC Milan have joined the race to sign Lille forward Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com. Napoli are however strong favourites to sign the Nigerian according to reports in Football Italia. Osimhen has been linked with a European ...
NL PREDICT!! See The Lucky Winners That Predicted The “Napoli vs AC Milan” (Correct Scores) Correctly Naija Loaded:
Hello guys, It’s another beautiful night and we are happy to announce the Winner of our NL Predict. We are super excited to announce the Winners of our Napoli vs AC Milan (Correct Scores) – we had close to 1,000 comments 😄 If you missed the match and ...


