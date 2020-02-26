Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Mild drama as Monguno, Kyari meet in Aso Rock
The Guardian  - After weeks of a reported rivalry between the Chief of Staff (Cos) to the President, Abba Kyari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd)

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Will:
CO, February 26, (THEWILL) – The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has commenced, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.
Naija News:
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has gotten a new appointment from President Muhammadu Buhari, days after clashing with Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President. Naija News recalls that the Office of the NSA in a circular ...
The Tide:
Following the face-off between President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, CoS, Abba Kyari and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, the apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has faulted comments that the President ...


   More Picks
1 One Feared Dead, Vehicles Vandalized as Secondary School Student Clash in Ibadan - Western Post News, 1 hour ago
2 Download latest GBWhatsApp Pro v8.25 for Android - APK latest version (Anti-Ban) - Yomi Tech, 1 hour ago
3 Bayelsa: Supreme Court judgement averted disaster, catastrophe – Dickson - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
4 Gov. Hope Uzodinma inaugurates New Emir of Imo state - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
5 Why Tinubu didn’t honour Akeredolu’s invitation to commission projects – Aide - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
6 Babatunde Gbadamosi returns to PDP, eyes 2023 Lagos Guber - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
7 South-West Assemblies to pass uniform bills on Amotekun - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
8 Disgruntled Milwaukee employee kills six in shooting rampage - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
9 Obama demands TV stations stop airing ‘despicable’ anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses his words - 247 U Reports, 3 hours ago
10 Again, Diri, PDP floor APC, Lyon at S’Court - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info