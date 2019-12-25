

News at a Glance



Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reach divorce settlement Vanguard News - Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have worked out the details regarding their divorce and have reached a settlement, E! News has learned. Per TMZ, which was first to report the news, the documents are expected to be filed on Tuesday. “Its a relief for ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



