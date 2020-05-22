

News at a Glance



Military Air Raids Eliminate 135 Bandits In Several Locations, Including Katsina And Zamfara Online Nigeria - In the wake of several bandit attacks that have plagued Northern Nigeria— including in the north-western states of Zamfara and Katsina— the Nigerian Military yesterday announced a successful air raid, which killed at least 135 bandits and destroyed ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



