

News at a Glance



Military air strike kills several BHT/ISAWP members, destroy gun truck People's Daily - By Tobias Lengnan Dapam The Nigerian Military said its Troops of Sector 3 and Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, have killed several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs)Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on Tuesday. The Military ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



