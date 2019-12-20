

News at a Glance



Military begins troop withdrawal from Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, gives reason Nigerian Eye - The Nigeria Defense Headquarters (DHQ), on Friday announced the winding down of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).OPWS, launched on May 2018, with a mandate to end the herdersfarmers crisis, covers Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states.The troops were also ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



