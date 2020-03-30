

News at a Glance



Military eliminates top Boko Haram Commander, ‘Abu Usamah’, in Operation Tamonuma iBrand TV - The Nigerian Military said that a top Boko Haram Commander, ‘Abu Usamah’ who has been on the wanted list of security agencies, was among the over 100 terrorists killed in the battle of Gorgi and Goniri axis of Sambisa Forrest by its Air and Land ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



