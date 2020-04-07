Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Military kills 19 Boko Haram terrorists in Lake Chad
The Guardian  - The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) yesterday said it had killed 19 Boko Haram terrorists while conducting Operation Yanchin Tapki at Tumbums in Lake Chad region.

