

News at a Glance



Military personnel accompanied bandits who killed eight persons in Delta - Governor Okowa Linda Ikeji Blog - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has alleged that the bandits who killed 8 people in Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities in Uwheru Kingdom of Ughelli North local government areas of the state on Thursday February 13, were accompanied by military ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



