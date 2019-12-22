Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Military repels Boko Haram attack on Damaturu. Governor’s convoy, ‘200’ other vehicles stranded
Premium Times  - "The insurgents made an attempt to enter Damaturu from the northern flank of the town but were given a heavy blow by both air and ground troops."

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dead at 86 - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Military repels Boko Haram attack on Damaturu. Governor’s convoy, ‘200’ other vehicles stranded - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
3 DANGER: BOKO HARAM SECT MOUNTS ROAD BLOCKS IN MAIDUGURI, 7 TRAVELERS KILLED - Abia Facts News, 3 hours ago
4 Eight ECOWAS members to cut links with France’s CFA franc; adopt “ECO” - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Fireboy DML Takes Fans On Bus Ride In Lagos (Video) - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 FG rejects designation of Nigeria as a religious intolerant nation - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
7 Bleak Xmas for traders as fire guts Benin market - The News, 4 hours ago
8 Alleged Religious Persecution: CAN supports U.S. stance on Nigeria - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
9 FG Rejects Designation of Nigeria as a ‘Religious Intolerant Nation’, Says US Has Been Misled by Propaganda - GQ Buzz, 4 hours ago
10 Cardi B gifts sister Hennessy with G Wagon as she marks 24th birthday - First Reports, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info