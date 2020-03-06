

News at a Glance



Mindset, only limiting factor to women’s growth ― Sharon Kasali Vanguard News - By Olasunkanmi Akoni Women in Nigeria have been urged to conquer the limitation of the mindset in achieving their goals. Mrs Adefunke Sharon Kasali, the wife of the popular Rev. Yomi Kasali, founder, Foundation of Truth Assembly, gave the advice on ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



