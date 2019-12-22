Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Minimum Wage: Ekiti Govt, Labour Begin Negotiation, Today
The Tide  - The Ekiti State government and labour unions will today(Monday) begin negotiation on the new minimum wage payable to workers of the state.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


   More Picks
1 Minimum Wage: Ekiti Govt, Labour Begin Negotiation, Today - The Tide, 2 hours ago
2 Umar Ganduje Attends Ofala Festival Of Ukpo Dumukofia - NGG, 2 hours ago
3 Lottery Battle Over Game Rights, Revenue - This Day, 3 hours ago
4 13 Years After, Akwa Ibom Secures Investor for Science Park - This Day, 3 hours ago
5 FG to Prioritise Development of Textile Industry, Says Minister - This Day, 3 hours ago
6 How Fulani Militias, Islamic Groups Killed Over 1,000 Christians – British Report - Infotrust News, 3 hours ago
7 Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Reveals Her Greatest Lesson As Single Mother – Information Nigeria - Fuze, 3 hours ago
8 Nigerian leaders are armed robbers — Ex-chief whip - Diamond Celebrities, 3 hours ago
9 Topic: What Is in a Gift? [Billy Graham Devotional 23 December 2019] - Fabilolo Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Belly fat may reduce mental agility from midlife onward - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info