Minister Pantami faults Ulama’s stance over Ganduje’s ban on street begging Ripples - Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has faulted the position taken by the Council of Ulamas, following the decision by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje to ban street begging in the state.



