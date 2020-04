News at a Glance



Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire denies claims of FG ''detaining'' Benue COVID19 patient against her will (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - Dr Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Minister of Health, has reacted to claims made by Mrs. Susan Okpe, the index case of COVID-19 in Benue State that she's being detained by the FG. The London based woman, in a new video shared online, accused the Federal ...



News Credibility Score: 95%