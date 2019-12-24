Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Minister of Power asks NBET boss to step down
Energy Mix Report  - The Managing DirectorCEO of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Dr. Marilyn Amobi, has been sacked by the Federal Government. The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman yesterday directed she should step down, citing ‘’reorganisation and ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Prince Charles, William and George are joined by Kate Middleton and Charlotte as they arrive at Sandringham - Ebal's Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian man recounts how his mum died  on Christmas day after a guy threw fireworks into their compound - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 Minister of Power asks NBET boss to step down - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
4 Xmas Homage: Buhari receives FCT Community, says 2019 very successful - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 FG will replace old gas cylinders nationwide – Sylva - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
6 ’48 Boko Haram Fighters Killed, 3 Arrested’ As Soldiers Repel Christmas Eve Attack - News Dey, 2 hours ago
7 Deji Adeyanju in critical condition, flown abroad after brutal attack by thugs - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 What I Will Do After S/Court Verdict – Uche Nwosu - Anaedo Online, 2 hours ago
9 Why MFM does not celebrate Christmas – Olukoya - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Photos: Ghanaian music executive signs new artist with Schnapps and eggs after he was betrayed by his former artist - Davina Diaries, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info