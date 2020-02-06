Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Minister of health says FG will spend N620m to prevent outbreak of Corona Virus in Nigeria
Gist Reel  - The Federal Government plans to spend about N620m to prevent the outbreak of the viral coronavirus in Nigeria. Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health made the disclosure when he addressed the Senate committee on health about what the ministry was doing ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Kemi Afolabi, Ronke Odusanya and other actors that Odunlade Adekola has used and dumped - AY Naija NG, 3 hours ago
2 Police arraign Iyanya over alleged car theft - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Kidnappers Release Children Of Kaduna Based Medical Doctor - Gist Lovers, 4 hours ago
4 Breaking : Chief P.O Ogbuawa is dead - Jkcyno's Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Ex-President Obasanjo reacts to death of Kenya’s Arap Moi - Today, 4 hours ago
6 Fashola reveals how terrorists attempt to bomb Lagos was prevented - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
7 Wizkid Get A Special Prayer From Fan (Video) - Gist Lovers, 4 hours ago
8 Media personality Gbemi laments, says hospitals are more concerned about bills than lives - Naija Log, 4 hours ago
9 Embattled Credit Suisse Chief Thiam Steps Down - Inside Business Online, 4 hours ago
10 Some Lagosians Living In VI Have Never Visited Ikeja — Buharai - Ono Bello, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info