Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Minister says 4 million Nigerians benefited from NSIP
PM News  - Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has said not fewer than four million Nigerians have benefitted from the National Social Investment Programme, so far.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Chidinma And Chidiebere: Nollywood’s Aneke Twins And Their Top 10 Lookalike Pictures - News Dey, 56 mins ago
2 Military retires 527 soldiers - Mega News, 2 hours ago
3 YouTube’s top earners: 8-year-old tops list with $26million - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
4 Outrage As Video Of Nigerian Lady Assaulting Her Underage Maid Emerges - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Sowore: US lawmakers demand transparent trial, fair treatment of suspects - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 I feel so lucky to be married to the sexiest man alive- Pastor Laurie Idahosa says as she celebrates her hubby, Feb, on his birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Stop Harassing Industrialists From The East: Ohaneze Ndigbo Warns FG - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Iran calls Pompeo ‘loudspeaker for bullying’ - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 Tinubu Hails Ganiyu Solomon at 60 - NPO Reports, 3 hours ago
10 DHQ assures adequate security in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa - Today, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info