Minneapolis police department to be dismantled
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Lisa Bender, president of the Minneapolis council has promised to dismantle the city’s police.“We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


