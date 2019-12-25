

News at a Glance



Minority Whip, Gwani Tasks Christians To Emulate Virtues Of Christ @ Christmas Authentic News Daily - tasks Kaura constituents to be security conscious By ISRAEL BULUS, Kaduna The Minority Whip, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Gideon Lucas Gwani has tasked Nigerians, especially Christians, to emulates the virtues of Jesus Christ and be guided by ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



