Missing seven-year-old girl found dead inside co-tenants vehicle Vanguard News - Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital on Friday, was thrown into mourning when the corpse of a 7-year -old girl Olagoke Morire, was found dead inside a vehicle owned by a co-tenant.



