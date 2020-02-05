Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mixed reactions trail performances of Obaseki, Oshiomhole as governors
News photo The Guardian  - Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie yesterday said Godwin Obaseki’s performance in three years dwarfed Adams Oshiomhole’s eight-year reign as governor of the state.

3 hours ago
Daily Times:
Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie has reacted to attacks by former member representing Owan Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Pally Iriase on Governor Godwin Obaseki. The ...
Edo: Why I The Giant:
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has revealed the cause of the crisis between him and Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.Obaseki disclosed that the crisis was due to his refusal to hand over the “key to the ...


