

News at a Glance



Miyetti Allah denies hoisting Red Flag to ‘Annex’ Ekiti community Scan News Nigeria - Herders under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria(MACBAN), has denied claim that its members were behind the red flag hoisted at Orin Ekiti, in IdoOsi Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The Head of Miyetti Allah in Ido ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



