

News at a Glance



Miyetti Allah moves to end hostilities with farmers in Benue, Nasarawa Ripples - The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) Saturday offered to end all hostilities with farmers in Benue and Nasarawa States. Miyetti Allah also proposed the establishment of a joint multi-ethnic team to monitor and patrol the borders areas ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



