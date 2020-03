News at a Glance



Miyetti Allah presents as terrorist organisation, Afenifere, Ohanaeze are not Nigerian Eye - A prominent Yoruba leader, Professor Banji Akintoye has said the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, can’t be compared to Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere.Akintoye stated that MACBAN has presented itself as a ...



News Credibility Score: 41%