

News at a Glance



Miyetti Allah refutes claims it said Nigeria is Fulani owned See Naija - The National President Miyetti Allah Kautal, Hore Sociocultural Association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, has refuted news reports that he made claims that Nigeria is a Fulbe country and that the Fulbe can enter anywhere without permission.



News Credibility Score: 21%



