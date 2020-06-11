Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Mo Abudu to Produce Netflix Series Based on Lola Shoneyin Book
Olisa TV  - Finally, fans of Lola Shoneyin and Wole Soyinka will have the opportunity to watch the adaption of their successful literary works.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


 Similar News

FabWoman:
Netflix has announced a partnership with producer Mo Abudu in a major international deal. The deal between the streaming giant and the Ebony Life CEO will bring two literary classics to screen.
Netflix Partners Mo Abudu To Develop Content From Nigeria Ofofo:
Netflix and Mo Abudu, an acclaimed Nigerian producer, have entered into a groundbreaking multi-title partnership that will continue growing the company’s investment in Nigerian content.
Netflix Inks Multi-Title Partnership With Prolific Nigerian Producer Mo Abudu To Develop Content From Nigeria Yes International! Magazine:
— Abudu to create two Nigerian Original series and multiple Netflix-branded projects licensed from her production company EbonyLife —     Netflix and Mo Abudu, an acclaimed Nigerian producer, have entered into a groundbreaking multi-title partnership ...


   More Picks
1 EFCC didn’t recover N7.9 billion from me – Okorocha - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Democracy Day: Sanwo-Olu lists steps to achieve ‘Greater Lagos’ - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Sanwo-Olu to commission blocks of 113 classrooms in Lagos - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
4 Sales of school of nursing forms on internet fraudulent, FCTA warns - NNN, 2 hours ago
5 Thunder kills 18 suspected kidnappers while sharing ransom in Adamawa - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 IPPIS: Bayero University terminates appointment of lecturers on contract - Nigerian Pilot, 2 hours ago
7 Yul Edochie replies after Reno Omokri blamed Nollywood for misrepresenting Nigeria - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
8 Kaduna Deputy Speaker impeached - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 Thunder Kills 18 Kidnappers While Sharing Ransom In Adamawa - Gistvic, 2 hours ago
10 Okorocha reacts to EFCC claim N7.9bn was recovered from him - Ripples, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info