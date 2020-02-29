Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Mob kills bus driver for hitting a Lexus Jeep in Owerri
FR News  - A yet to be identified commercial bus driver was reportedly murdered in Owerri, Imo state on Saturday. Reports say the unfortunate driver was beaten to death by an angry mob at Warehouse junction in Owerri, Imo State after hitting a Lexus RX330 jeep in ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 How Jehovah's Witnesses Predicted The Coronavirus Outbreak 15 Years Ago - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 Kogi NUJ lauds Buhari over confirmation of Esan as HoS - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
3 Oyo governor, predecessors trade blames land tussle - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent mock Oprah Winfrey after she fell on stage while speaking on ‘balance’ - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Two Nigerian politicians detained for ‘insulting governor’ - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 Kylie Jenner puts her curves on display in tiny black bikini as she vacations in the Bahamas - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Bayelsa Judgement Review: I did no wrong ⁠— Olanipekun, Lyon’s Lawyer - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: NCDC releases 4th advisory to Nigerians on COVID-19 - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
9 Mob kills bus driver for hitting a Lexus Jeep in Owerri - FR News, 3 hours ago
10 Has NYSC Postponed 2020 'Batch A' Orientation Due To Coronavirus? See What The Management Has To Say - Tori News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info