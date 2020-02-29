

News at a Glance



Mob kills bus driver for hitting a Lexus Jeep in Owerri FR News - A yet to be identified commercial bus driver was reportedly murdered in Owerri, Imo state on Saturday. Reports say the unfortunate driver was beaten to death by an angry mob at Warehouse junction in Owerri, Imo State after hitting a Lexus RX330 jeep in ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



