Mohammed Umar Named Acting EFCC Chairman
News photo Western Post News  - Mohammed Umar, director of operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been named acting chairman of the agency.

4 hours ago
Buhari appoints Mohammed Umar as Acting Chairman of EFCC Page One:
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed director of operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly picked Mr Mohammed Umar, its Director of Operations, to oversee the agency in the absence of suspended boss, Ibrahim Magu. Speaking to NAN on Tuesday, a top official of the commission ...
Less than twenty-four hours after the suspension of embattled acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, Mohammed Umar, has been named to replace him as the new acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency.
Mohammed Umar, director of operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been named acting chairman of the agency.
Umar Mohammed has been appointed as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Umar’s appointment was revealed by the News Agency of Nigeria who said according to a top official of the agency, Magu has been replaced in ...


