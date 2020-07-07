Post News
News at a Glance
Moment Excited Bride Pulls Off Her Wig While Dancing At Her Wedding (Video)
Tori News
- A woman damned all consequences and pulled off her wig while dancing at her wedding.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
FL Vibe:
Excited bride pulls off her wig while dancing at her wedding A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a bride pulled off her wig while dancing on her wedding day. The...
Black Berry Babes:
A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a bride pulled off her wig while dancing on her wedding day.The bride who couldn’t hold back her excitement and joy as she danced to the beat playing in the background, decided to express ...
Naija on Point:
The bride dancing in pleasure pulled off her wig and threw it away A bride has left tongues wagging on social media after she pulled off her wig whereas dancing on her marriage ceremony day.
More Picks
1
President Buhari suspends EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu -
News Of Nigeria,
45 mins ago
2
House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat -
Gistvile,
49 mins ago
3
Nigerians React To Suspension Of Ibrahim Magu By President Buhari -
Naija Loaded,
54 mins ago
4
President Buhari Suspends EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu -
Base Naija,
1 hour ago
5
Nigeria Police rescues six children from abductors, ask parents to come identify kids -
Oak TV,
1 hour ago
6
10 Key Allegations Against Ibrahim Magu, Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman -
Naija News,
1 hour ago
7
Randy lecturers risk 14 years imprisonment -
The Eagle Online,
1 hour ago
8
Just In!! Presidency suspends Ibrahim Magu as acting EFCC boss -
FL Vibe,
2 hours ago
9
Senate Passes Sexual Harassment Invoice To Punish Randy Lecturers -
Naija on Point,
2 hours ago
10
Magu moves belongings out of office as Presidency keeps mum on his suspension -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
