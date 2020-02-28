Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Moment Governor Matawalle forced principal and teachers to eat poor food they serve students
News photo Within Nigeria  - A trending video captures moments Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle forced the Principal and Teachers of Government Science Secondary School and Government Girls’ Secondary School Gusau, to eat the substandard food they serve students has gone viral on ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


