Mompha hid N32.9bn transactions from govt for 25 months – Witness The Nigeria Lawyer - The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday heard that a suspected internet fraudster Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, concealed N32.9billion transactions from the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) for 25 months.



