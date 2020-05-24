

News at a Glance



Money Is For Spending”, Says Lagos Speaker, Obasa, In Response To Corruption Allegations iExclusive News - SaharaReporters had in recent weeks exposed embezzlement and financial misappropriation carried out by the Speaker and some of his allies at the Lagos Assembly. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, reacted to allegations of ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



