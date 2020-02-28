Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Monster of Power, Engr. Mamman Commissions Power Project in Katsina
NTA  - The Honourable Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman earlier today commissioned recently completed Power Projects in Katsina State under the Federal Ministry of Power’s Electricity Distribution and Expansion Programme. Part of the projects includes the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


   More Picks
1 CORONAVIRUS: 39 quarantined as anxiety spreads - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Police Ordered To Delete Kobe Bryant Crash Photos To Avoid Discipline – Sources - Reporters Wall, 2 hours ago
3 Slovakia election: Anti-corruption party wins most votes – exit poll - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
4 Washington governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 DEJI 360 EP 287 PART 3: Supreme court upholds Lyon’s sack in Bayelsa - TV360 Nigeria, 3 hours ago
6 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Girlfriend, Carrie Symonds Set To Get Married, Announce Pregnancy - Reporters Wall, 3 hours ago
7 Monster of Power, Engr. Mamman Commissions Power Project in Katsina - NTA, 3 hours ago
8 Watford destroy Liverpool’s unbeaten run - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Three Chinese Citizens Quarantined In Plateau - News Break, 3 hours ago
10 I’ll fight for Nigeria’s unity till I die — Obasanjo - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info