Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
Nigerian Tribune
9
The Guardian
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
Vanguard News:
ABUJA----THE Presidency on Sunday said that nobody would stampede President Muhammadu Buhari in carrying out his constitutional duties.
Daily Times:
Prof. Ikpeze has replied Mrs Funke Adekoya (SAN) over her comments on minimum wage allocations for lawyers.In his reply, he said “I am compelled to reply Mrs. Funke Adekoya SAN
Naija Loaded:
Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation has alleged that more Christians have been killed under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration than any other in the history of Nigeria. The former...
Ripples Nigeria:
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that more Christans had been murdered under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government than at any other time in Nigeria’s history.
PM News:
The Nigerian Presidency has alerted the international community to the misleading campaign spearheaded by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), using false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State.
Daily Nigerian:
The Presidency has described the disbanded secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as self-proclaimed Jews using false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State.
The News:
The Presidency on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari has not sent the name of Justice M.S. Dongban-Mensem to the Senate for confirmation as the President
Friday Posts:
•Accuses IPOB of misleading US, UK on Christian genocide claim The presidency yesterday explained the delay by President Muhammadu Buhari
ODU News:
The Presidency says the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is spending $85,000 to promote false claims of Christians Persecution in the country. This was made known in statement by President Muhammadu Buhari spokesman, Garba Shehu. It stated that IPOB ...
Naija on Point:
The Presidency on Sunday implored Nigerians and the international community to ignore the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying that the group is using the alleged killing of Christians to wage war against the Nigerian State. The Presidency ...
Newzandar News:
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister has voiced out following the killing of Christians in Nigeria which according to him, began since over 5 years. [...]
Aledeh:
The Nigerian Presidency has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and some “self-proclaimed” Jews of spearheading a misleading campaign against Nigeria. In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari (Media & ...
Gist Lovers:
David Oluwafemi Adewunmi Abdulateef Fani-Kayode is a Nigerian politician, essayist, poet and lawyer. who was a member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party. Fani-Kayode has [Read More →]
Nigeria Breaking News:
A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed that only the Igbo Presidency in 2023 will heal Igbos the Nigeria. The Chieftain of Read more
Edujandon:
THE Presidency on Sunday said that nobody would stampede President Muhammadu Buhari in carrying out his constitutional duties.
Nigeria Newspaper:
2023 presidency: Why I want Buhari’s job – Pastor Tunde Bakare
The New Diplomat:
By Hamilton Nwosa(Head, The New Diplomat’s Business and data tracking desk) The Presidency has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari is
Tori News:
The Presidency has raised an alarm that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is using the alleged killing of Christians to wage war against the Nigerian State.
More Picks
1
185 Suspected Hitmen For Eiye, Aiye, Confraternity Arrested In Lagos -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
2
Man shot after car driven into George Floyd protest in Seattle -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
3
Appointments, deployments in NNPC lopsided against South -
Velox News,
2 hours ago
4
Miyetti Allah refutes claims it said Nigeria is Fulani owned -
See Naija,
2 hours ago
5
Wema Bank Plc Reopens Branches Nationwide, Advises Customers And Staff -
The Genius Media,
2 hours ago
6
New Zealand Declared Virus Free -
Inside Business Online,
2 hours ago
7
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Neighbor Over Minor Misunderstanding -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
8
Lawan explains why Buhari’s $5.5b loan request was passed by the Senate -
Within Nigeria,
3 hours ago
9
I Can’t Open Church, Endanger People’s Lives –Bakare -
The Capital,
3 hours ago
10
White cops and civilians kneel to wash the feet of Black protesters and beg for forgiveness for years of racism (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
