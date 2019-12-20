

News at a Glance



More problems for Rotimi Amaechi and Rivers APC as third faction emerged. Dez Mayorz - Rivers State APC AMAECHI’S ALLY, IGO AGUMA GETS COURT ORDER STOPING RIVERS APC CONGRESS. … as third faction emerges in Rivers APC. A breakaway faction of Rivers APC led by a former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Igochukwu Aguma, a ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



